are-canadiens-making-the-right-choice-by-keeping-claude-julien?

It has been three seasons and (most likely) three strikes on making the playoffs since Claude Julien returned to Montreal, however he is not out simply but.

In keeping with TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin confirmed on Tuesday that Julien might be returning as head coach for the 2020-21 season. That is regardless of one other disappointing 12 months that has the Habs properly again of a playoff spot with a month left within the season.

Lengthy interview with Marc Bergevin at present. He mentioned that his coach, Claude Julien might be again subsequent season @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 3, 2020

Julien’s second stint with Montreal since changing Michel Therrien through the 2016-17 season has been outlined by disappointment. He managed to get them into the playoffs that 12 months however misplaced to the New York Rangers within the first spherical. The staff hasn’t been again to the postseason since.

Whereas Tuesday’s vote of confidence from Bergevin ensures some stability for the Habs this offseason, questions encompass whether or not or not it was justified.

Since Julien returned, the Canadiens merely have not been excellent. After a sixth-place end within the Atlantic Division in his first full season again, final 12 months noticed the staff simply barely miss out on the postseason with 96 factors. As such, the enhancements had been anticipated to proceed in 2019-20. That has not occurred.

In keeping with The Athletic, Montreal hasn’t had greater than a 50 % likelihood of constructing the playoffs since November. Proper now their likelihood is listed at a minuscule 2 %.

There are a number of issues you would level to as excuses. Prospects like Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Ryan Poehling did not take the steps ahead that many anticipated them to. Accidents have taken their toll, with Shea Weber one of some gamers which have missed time. The staff has additionally had a nasty behavior of blowing leads.

Whereas there’s clearly nothing a lot you are able to do about accidents, these different two components come all the way down to teaching. If there have been indicators of enchancment regardless of the outcomes that’d be one factor, however the staff clearly has not been getting higher previously few years underneath Julien.

Bergevin can also be removed from innocent. Regardless of Montreal lacking the playoffs in again to again seasons and struggling for many of this 12 months, he is been largely content material to sit down on his arms in the case of making offers within the commerce market. He is now dealing with an offseason the place the staff has plenty of work to do to show issues round.

To the gamers’ credit score, they got here out and delivered certainly one of their finest performances of the season on the highway towards the New York Islanders on Tuesday evening in a 6-2 win. If there’s such a factor as taking part in on your coach, this was it.

Julien and Bergevin would possibly nonetheless be round this fall, however that does not make their seats any much less sizzling. Subsequent 12 months already has the look of a make-or-break season for his or her futures in Montreal.