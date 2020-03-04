ap-invitational:-r1-tee-times

Tee instances for the opening spherical of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida.
USA until said, all instances GMT
Beginning at gap 1
1145 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Sam Ryder
1157 Matt Jones (Aus), Scott Harrington, Sam Burns
1208 Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1220 Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai), Kevin Na, Pat Perez
1231 Corey Conners (Can), Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy
1243 Billy Horschel, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson
1254 Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker
1306 Davis Love III, Adam Lengthy, Vijay Singh (Fij)
1317 Troy Merritt, Brendon Todd, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1329 Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1340 Rob Oppenheim, (a) Chun Ant Yu (Tpe), Maverick McNealy
1635 Harris English, Doc Redman, Sam Saunders
1647 Vaughn Taylor, Brian Stuard, Denny McCarthy
1658 Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Robby Shelton
1710 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1721 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell
1733 Nick Taylor (Can), Graeme McDowell (NIrl), Bubba Watson
1744 Marc Leishman (Aus), Sungjae Im (Kor), Rickie Fowler
1756 Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau
1807 Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Zac Blair
1819 Matthew NeSmith, Hank Lebioda, Brendon Matthews
Beginning at gap 10
1145 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Danny Lee (Nzl), Talor Gooch
1157 Mark Hubbard, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1208 Harold Varner III, Kevin Streelman, Xinjun Zhang (Chn)
1220 Lanto Griffin, Sung Kang (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
1231 Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett (Eng), Tony Finau
1243 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
1254 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)
1306 Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott (Aus), Jason Day (Aus)
1317 Lee Westwood (Eng), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)
1329 Ryan Moore, Alex Noren (Swe), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
1635 Brian Homosexual, Scottie Scheffler
1647 Brian Harman, Beau Hossler, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)
1658 Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)
1710 Keith Mitchell, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Keegan Bradley
1721 Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter (Eng), Russell Knox (Sco)
1733 Jim Herman, Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III
1744 Cameron Champ, JT Poston, Stewart Cink
1756 Kevin Tway, Xander Schauffele, Lucas Glover
1807 Patrick Rodgers, Matt Each, Wyndham Clark
1819 Robert Gamez, Henrik Norlander (Swe), Rod Perry
