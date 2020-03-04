anthony-davis-scores-37,-leads-lakers-past-sixers-120-107

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shortly earlier than halftime, 6-foot-10 Anthony Davis coolly dropped a crossover dribble and a Eurostep layup on the 76ers. After which shortly after halftime, 35-year-old LeBron James walked the ball upcourt and casually drilled a 3-pointer from the “R” contained in the Lakers’ half-court emblem.

The famous person duo had one other full night time of doing issues that blow folks’s minds.

In opposition to an undermanned however vigorous Sixers lineup, Los Angeles wanted most of that magic to win once more.

Davis scored 18 of his 37 factors throughout an exceptional second-quarter surge, and the Lakers held off injury-depleted Philadelphia 120-107 on Tuesday night time.

James had 22 factors, 14 assists and 7 rebounds for the Lakers, who moved to 47-13 with their ninth win in 10 video games. His 40-footer was a classy flourish on an entertaining all-around sport from the Lakers’ two All-Stars, and it got here on the finish of a 44-10 run in roughly 10 minutes spanning halftime.

“That was a great stretch for our team, for our season,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel mentioned. “To see us be able to take over a game like that was a positive sign.”

James and Davis needed to carry them previous the Sixers, who performed with out injured starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson. To James, the Lakers can study from their gradual begin and large surge as they put together to make a run at a championship in a number of weeks.

“We’ve lost to teams that were missing starters this year, but everyone here is an NBA player,” James mentioned. “We all got here for a reason, so you don’t ever disrespect that. You don’t ever disrespect the game. They’re a very good team no matter what.”

Davis hit 4 3-pointers whereas grabbing 13 rebounds and going 13 of 19 from the sector, with no basket prettier than his crossover to ditch Al Horford. He made all seven of his photographs within the second quarter whereas the Lakers performed a few of their prettiest basketball of the yr.

“I started off really slow and missed some shots that were wide open,” Davis mentioned. “I was just trying to figure out how I could get myself going. Once one of us got it going, it got contagious until all of us got going.”

Glenn Robinson III matched his profession excessive with 25 factors and Tobias Harris had 18 for the Sixers, who’ve misplaced 9 consecutive highway video games since Jan. 20.

Philadelphia misplaced twice at Staples Middle to start out its four-game California highway journey regardless of this persistent effort towards the powerhouse Lakers.

Philly’s function gamers and backups received off to a powerful begin, taking an early 13-point lead. That’s when Davis took management with a stunning quarter that included three 3-pointers. The Lakers made 17 of their 19 photographs at one level.

“Obviously we played two really good teams here,” Harris mentioned. “I felt like we had a good start, and then that second quarter hurt us. I think where the game really slipped was they picked up their defensive intensity, and from there it rushed us.”

TIP-INS

76ers: Richardson is within the NBA’s concussion protocol after colliding with teammate Alec Burks in Sunday’s loss to the Clippers. … Embiid missed his third straight sport with a sprained left shoulder. … Simmons missed his fifth straight sport with a decrease again harm.

Lakers: Alex Caruso missed his second straight sport with a sore proper hamstring. … Los Angeles performs its subsequent six video games at Staples Middle, with a “road” sport towards the Clippers on Sunday. … Davis performed regardless of a sore proper knee that stored him out of LA’s final sport. … Dwight Howard had 11 factors with out lacking a shot on the line or within the discipline.

FROM DOWNTOWN

James’ 3-pointer from the emblem each put the Lakers up by 19 and set off a raucous standing ovation at Staples Middle. When the Sixers shortly referred to as a timeout, Davis joined JaVale McGee and Danny Inexperienced at midcourt to comically examine the spot from which LeBron launched the shot.

“That was pretty funny,” James mentioned with a smile.

EVEN SPLIT

The groups cut up their season sequence. The 76ers beat the Lakers 108-91 on Jan. 25 whereas James handed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s profession scoring listing. Bryant died in a helicopter crash the subsequent morning, a number of hours after congratulating James on the accomplishment.

FOR KOBE

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown and his assistants wore Bryant’s sneakers on the bench. Bryant graduated from highschool exterior Philadelphia. “It’s a very small way, but it’s our way of showing the level of respect and appreciation and gratitude for everything he did for the sport, what he meant to this city and this building,” Brown mentioned. “And, as I say, it’s a small thing, but it’s our thing, and I’m thrilled we could show some level of consideration.”

