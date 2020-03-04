amtrak-coast-starlight-train-hits-vehicle-on-tracks-in-oakland,-no-injuries

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An Amtrak prepare struck a car on the tracks Wednesday morning, officers stated.

Coast Starlight Prepare 11 struck the car simply earlier than 9 a.m. between the Coliseum and Jack London Sq. stations, an Amtrak official stated.

There have been no accidents to the prepare’s 117 passengers or crewmembers, however the prepare has been delayed for about one hour.

Official particulars on whether or not the car was occupied weren’t instantly obtainable, however a hearth division spokesman stated a name for emergency help was cancelled.

Railroad police are cooperating with native legislation enforcement to research the incident, Amtrak stated.

