ammika-harris-jams-out-to-an-all-chris-brown-playlist-as-fans-speculate-their-relationship-status

Ammika Harris was within the temper for music on March 3, and had some particular songs in thoughts. The mannequin, 26, shared a screenshot of the playlist she was listening to that featured music by her former love, and father of her three-month-old son, Aeko, Chris Brown. Ammika shared along with her over 800 thousand Instagram followers that she was listening to songs from the “Loyal” singer’s, 30, 2016 album Earlier than the Entice: Nights in Tarzana. A number of of the songs she was jamming out to included “Like I Done It Before (Feat. Young Lo),” “Actin’ Like This (feature Dee Cosey),” and “Love Gon Go.” The snap comes simply as followers proceed to ponder the standing of Ammika and Chris’s relationship.

Followers know that Chris and Ammika’s romance has something however standard. They have been first noticed out and about in Paris collectively in 2019, and although they by no means put a label on their relationship, followers assumed based mostly on flirty feedback on one another’s social media posts that they have been undoubtedly an merchandise. Their relationship was taken to an entire new stage, nevertheless, in November 2019 when the pair welcomed child Aeko into the world!

Since then, they’ve been co-parenting their toddler son, however some followers have been led to imagine that there’s undoubtedly one thing extra taking place between these two. On Jan. 10, the previous couple sparked marriage rumors after rocking some diamond rings on that finger! Ammika, posted a photograph to her Instagram the place she was sporting a number of gorgeous diamond rings on her left ring finger. Moreover, Chris had been seen in December sporting the identical type of jewellery. However Ammika’s second pic in her Instagram story was a tad complicated. “Marriage doesn’t guarantee you will be together forever. It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship, and faith in your relationship to make it last,” she captioned a pic of an older married couple holding one another shut.

Together with the thriller behind the rings, Ammika additionally shared a horny snap of Chris on Feb. 8. The pic was a shirtless photograph of her former flame that really despatched followers off the sting. Nevertheless it was yet one more trace at a potential romantic reconciliation between the pair. So, might all of those pics be clues to one thing greater than followers had thought beforehand? We’ll must see what these two share subsequent!