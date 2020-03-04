American Airlines Flight Heading To San Juan Returns To Philadelphia International Airport Due To Odor In Cabin

By CBS3 Employees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An American Airways flight heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico needed to be diverted again to Philadelphia Worldwide Airport because of an odor within the cabin. Flight 1496 took off round 9:15 a.m. for San Juan earlier than returning.

The airline mentioned the flight landed with out incident round 9:45 a.m. and passengers had been capable of go away the airplane.

Passengers will board a brand new airplane and are scheduled to take off round 1 p.m.

No accidents had been reported.

