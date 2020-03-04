alex-trebek-candidly-reveals-his-struggles-with-‘depression’-after-surviving-1st-year-with-cancer - 

Alex Trebek reached a significant milestone in his battle with Stage Four pancreatic most cancers, he says in a brand new video replace about his well being on March 4. The ‘Jeopardy’ host revealed what’s subsequent after becoming a member of the 1-year survival price, which is 18 p.c.

“The one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18%,” Alex started a video replace, shared Wednesday on the official Jeopardy! social media accounts. “I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker,” he revealed, earlier than he detailed his well being journey since his analysis.

“I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” he admitted. “There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.”

Nonetheless, Alex stated he “brushed aside” any adverse ideas. Why? — “That would have been a massive betrayal – a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive,” he stated, explaining, “It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living and hope. And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”

Alex went on to recall a current encounter together with his oncologist.

My oncologist tried to cheer me up the opposite day, he stated, ‘Alex, even though the 2-year survival rate is only 7 percent,’ he was sure that one 12 months from now, the 2 of us can be sitting in his workplace celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”

Alex concluded his 1 minute and 49-second video with a strong message to these preventing the identical battle as him.

“You know something, if I – no – if we, because so many of us are involved in this same situation,” he stated, noting, “If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible. He signed off with, “I’ll keep you posed.”

The tv icon publicly introduced on March 6, 2019 that he had been identified with Stage Four pancreatic most cancers. Whereas he’s taken a while away from work, Alex has stored followers up to date about his well being all through his therapy.