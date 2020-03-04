alameda-county-child-care-measure-winning;-fate-may-be-decided-in-court

ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — An Alameda County poll measure that may elevate an estimated $150 million yearly to develop entry to early training and little one look after all youngsters within the county was forward within the incomplete returns Tuesday however its final destiny could also be determined in court docket.

With 31 % of countywide precincts reporting, Measure C is forward by a margin of 60 % to 40 %. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters is saying for now that the measure solely wants a easy majority to win approval.

However one of many measure’s supporters, Clarissa Doutherd of Father or mother Voices Motion, mentioned Tuesday evening that the query of whether or not the measure wants a easy majority or a two-thirds vote to win approval is “ambiguous” and should should be determined in court docket.

The measure requires 20 % of the income that’s raised to go towards increasing free and low-cost well being care and emergency companies at UCSF Benioff Kids’s Hospital Oakland and 80 % towards funding little one care and preschool packages.

Measure A supporters mentioned it was designed by early childhood educators, pediatric well being specialists and dealing mother and father to deal with the issue of the price of high quality early training and well being care being too excessive for many individuals.

Of their poll assertion, Measure A supporters wrote, “Alameda County kids are falling behind at an alarming pace.”

They mentioned early entry to training and little one care is vital as a result of a baby’s mind develops most dramatically throughout the first fiveyears of life however greater than half of kids within the county don’t get the high-quality care they should arrive at kindergarten able to be taught as a result of of the rising price of residing.

Along with increasing entry to early training and little one care, Measure C would appeal to and retrain high quality early educators to offer higher care for teenagers, improve entry to early pediatric well being look after all youngsters and be sure that Kids’s Hospital’s Stage 1 pediatric trauma

heart stays open and is absolutely staffed.

If the measure is accredited, First 5 Alameda County, which serves youngsters from delivery to age 5, could be the administrator of the kid care program.

There was no organized opposition to Measure C.

A coalition of group members gathered greater than 85,000 signatures to place the measure on the poll.

That distinguishes it from an identical measure in 2018, Measure A, which was placed on the poll by the Board of Supervisors however fell simply wanting the two-thirds margin wanted for approval, getting 66.19 % of the vote.

Supporters of Measure C and another measures all through the state consider that measures placed on the poll via signature-gathering solely require approval by a easy majority.

The authorized situation is at the moment pending within the state Courtroom of Enchantment and facilities round interpretation of ambiguous language in a 2017 state Supreme Courtroom ruling.