aguero-fires-man-city-into-last-eight

Manchester Metropolis needed to accept a slim 1-Zero win in dominating Sheffield Wednesday to maneuver into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The reigning holders have been pissed off all through the primary 45 minutes however Sergio Aguero discovered the breakthrough within the second half to safe a visit to Newcastle within the final eight.

Though Wednesday averted a beating, Pep Guardiola’s facet have been not often examined on the different finish and now go into Sunday’s Manchester derby on the again of 5 straight wins.

Participant rankings Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith (6), Murphy (7), Palmer (7), Iorfa (8), Borner (5), Fox (7), Lee (6), Pelupessy (5), Bannan (6), Cruz (5), Forestieri (6). Subs: Lees (6), Fletcher (6), Hunt (6) Manchester Metropolis: Bravo (6), Cancelo (7), Stones (6), Otamendi (6), Mendy (7), Rodri (7), Bernardo (7), Silva (7), Jesus (7), Aguero (8), Mahrez (7). Subs: Sterling (6) Man of the match: Dominic Iorfa

How Man Metropolis progressed to the quarters

Garry Monk’s facet have been in dismal kind within the Championship having misplaced eight of their final 13 video games within the competitors since Christmas, though this was a distinct form of check.

The strain was close to fixed from the outset with Manchester Metropolis allowed to go the ball freely till they reached the sting of the Sheffield Wednesday penalty space.

Inevitably, the primary likelihood fell to Aguero however he failed to attach correctly with Benjamin Mendy’s low cross on the close to submit when he had time to take a contact.

The Hillsborough crowd have been cheering each blocked shot as their crew defended stoutly however whereas Metropolis have been removed from fluent the alternatives continued to return with regularity.

Gabriel Jesus headed vast on the far submit halfway by means of the primary half and Riyad Mahrez blazed the bouncing ball excessive over the bar when well-placed quickly after.

Liam Palmer and the Sheffield Wednesday crew defended doggedly



Aguero and Jesus don’t play collectively too typically however they related effectively when the Argentine confirmed fantastic imaginative and prescient to search out his team-mate solely to see him scuff the volley.

The closest that Metropolis got here to a aim within the first half was when Nicolas Otamendi’s header got here again off the crossbar, though John Stones went nearly as shut with considered one of his personal.

The issue for Sheffield Wednesday was that they may discover no technique to relieve the strain. One mazy run by Jacob Murphy ended as a result of there was so little assist.

Workforce information Sheffield Wednesday made 4 modifications from the crew that have been overwhelmed by Derby County at Hillsborough on the weekend with star striker Steven Fletcher amongst these dropping to the bench. Key defender Dominic Iorfa returned to the beginning line-up. Manchester Metropolis made six modifications to the crew that gained the Carabao Cup last on Sunday with scorers Sergio Aguero and Rodri retaining their locations. Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus have been amongst those that returned to the beginning line-up.

Even so, proscribing Metropolis to zero photographs on course within the opening 45 minutes provided some hope – however the parity didn’t final lengthy into the second half because of Aguero.

Mendy struck the woodwork quickly after the restart nevertheless it was his go to Aguero that introduced the breakthrough, the striker’s left-footed shot squirmed past Joe Wildsmith.

Metropolis have been maybe lucky that VAR was not in operation on the Championship membership’s floor as a result of Aguero’s proper foot may need seen the aim dominated out for offside.

Metropolis have been dominant all through however may handle just one aim



The sample of the sport didn’t change even with Metropolis within the lead. Monk introduced prime scorer Steven Fletcher off the bench however the ball not often left the Wednesday half.

Mahrez noticed a right-footed shot saved from a slim angle earlier than Wildsmith did effectively to disclaim Stones and Rodri in fast succession from the ensuing nook.

Wednesday’s defence deserve credit score for sticking to the duty with Dominic Iorfa notably spectacular and that was sufficient to make sure they have been nonetheless within the tie within the latter phases.

With the gang roaring the house facet on, Fletcher nearly bought a foot to a cross and when Claudio Bravo needlessly conceded a nook the hopes have been raised once more.

Guardiola promptly despatched for Raheem Sterling and the substitute had an opportunity to double the lead in stoppage time solely to see Wildsmith produce one other good cease to disclaim him.

In the end, when it was throughout, the Owls had mustered just one shot all recreation and – as anticipated – it was Manchester Metropolis who took their place within the quarter-finals.



Stats: Man Metropolis march on

Man Metropolis have stored 11 clear sheets of their 18 FA Cup matches underneath Pep Guardiola, conceding simply 9 occasions; solely Chelsea (12) have managed extra because the competitors kicked off in 2016.

In all competitions, Sheffield Wednesday have misplaced six of their final eight video games at house (W1 D1), as many defeats as they suffered throughout the earlier 29 at Hillsborough.

Since he joined Manchester Metropolis in 2011, Sergio Aguero has netted 20 FA Cup objectives in simply 22 video games within the competitors, probably the most of any participant.

Man Metropolis striker Sergio Aguero is the outright main goalscorer of all Premier League gamers this season, netting 23 occasions throughout all competitions to date in 2019/20.

What the managers mentioned…

Sheffield Wednesday supervisor Garry Monk: “”The gamers did precisely what I requested and delivered it at an excellent stage. General, we’re disenchanted to lose the sport to a aim that ought to have been offside, I’d relatively have misplaced it to a aim that was extra official. What’s unusual is having VAR in some grounds and never others, however I’m not complaining. Credit score to them, they’re a incredible crew. I am disenchanted with the end result however very happy with the extent of dedication.”



















Manchester Metropolis supervisor Pep Guardiola gave an harm replace on Kevin De Bruyne Kyle Walker after his crew’s 1-Zero FA Cup win at Sheffield Wednesday.



Man Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola: “We spent lots of psychological power within the final video games after which got here right here. However the gamers have been completely prepared, we did not concede one shot on course and meaning rather a lot for our capability to learn the sport. On the finish we scored a aim and will have scored a lot, far more.”

What’s subsequent?

Sheffield Wednesday face a frightening journey to promotion-chasers Brentford on Saturday, whereas Manchester Metropolis have an additional day to organize for an enormous match of their very own. Metropolis journey to face Manchester United at Outdated Trafford stay on Sky Sports activities this Sunday.