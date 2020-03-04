aew-wrestler-mjf-flips-off-7-year-old-kid-during-autograph-signing

MJF is extra vulgar than you, and he is aware of it.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, certainly one of All Elite Wrestling’s high heels — for the uninitiated, that is wrestling vernacular for “unhealthy man” — is unapologetically, persistently in character. The Plainview, N.Y., native is understood for his brash, boastful and basic heel demeanor each contained in the ring and out of it.

So while you present up for an autograph signing, you must in all probability count on one thing alongside these strains.

Tom Gilmartin instructed TMZ he introduced his 7-year-old son to an autograph signing in Chicago over the weekend. In the course of the meetup with MJF, the 23-year-old took the chance to indicate Gilmartin’s son that he is “No. 1.”

MJF is probably my favorite heel in years. The kid’s father instructed TMZ that his child was legitimately upset by the center finger. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QSgPmmrcxG — GiveMeSport – Wrestling & WWE (@GMS_WWE) March 4, 2020

Whereas Gilmartin did not appear too fazed by the alternate, his son was distraught by the flipping of the chicken.

“I attempted to snigger it off figuring out he is simply in character,” Gimartin mentioned (by way of TMZ). “But it surely actually upset him. I do know that is his gimmick however he is solely 7 and does not perceive.”

Based on AEW’s Cody Rhodes, who operates as each wrestler and govt for the promotion, AEW expertise has full assist to remain in character. In AEW, inventive freedom is given to its stars, one thing that has been a staple of Rhodes’ gameplan and M.O. for the reason that firm began.

Rhodes clarified the state of affairs on Twitter, drawing the road between a “publicity activation” and a paid meet-and-greet.

Truly, no. This was a paid meet/greet the place you particularly selected the person. We might by no means ship MJF on a free publicity activation for this very cause, he’s immature and doesn’t signify the model. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2020

In any case, Rhodes alleviated the state of affairs by giving Gilmartin tickets to a future AEW occasion and pledging to go to with Gilmartin and his son sooner or later.

MJF clearly wasn’t remorseful (nor ought to he be):

All’s properly that ends properly.