aew-dynamite-comes-to-the-denver-area:-here’s-what-to-expect-at-the-1stbank-center-show

All Elite Wrestling is invading Colorado Wednesday evening with “Dynamite” coming to the 1stBank Heart in Broomfield. Right here’s what you must know.

The fundamentals

What’s All Elite Wrestling?



All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, is knowledgeable wrestling promotion that launched in January 2019. The corporate is backed by the Khan household, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, is knowledgeable wrestling promotion that launched in January 2019. The corporate is backed by the Khan household, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.



The corporate’s weekly Wednesday present that airs dwell on TNT.

The corporate's weekly Wednesday present that airs dwell on TNT.



Doorways open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Present begins at 5:30 p.m. “Dynamite” begins at 6 p.m.

Doorways open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Present begins at 5:30 p.m. "Dynamite" begins at 6 p.m.



1stBank Heart in Broomfield.

Introduced card

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

Pac vs. Chuck Taylor

SoCal Uncensored and Colt Cabana vs. The Darkish Order

Huge Swole vs. Leva Bates

Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall

Meet & Greet

Previous to the beginning of the present, followers can purchase tickets to fulfill among the performers. SoCal Uncensored, Brandon Cutler and AEW girls’s world champion Nyla Rose will probably be in attendance. AEW is promoting tickets previous to the present at 3:30 p.m. on the area. Followers can line up on the north entrance.

Storylines: Jon Moxley is the brand new AEW world champion

Transfer over, Le Champion, there’s a brand new prime canine within the AEW. Moxley defeated Chris Jericho on Saturday at AEW Revolution to turn into the brand new title holder. Jericho, the chief of the Internal Circle steady, was the belt’s first champion, profitable it on Aug. 31, 2019 on the All Out pay-per-view.

Moxley will group up with Darby Allin to tackle Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Guevara misplaced to Allin at Revolution.

Who’s the chief of The Darkish Order?

pic.twitter.com/WNyBPy6TXf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 2, 2020

The Darkish Order steady has been teasing {that a} yet-to-be-revealed determine they known as the “Exalted One” because the chief of the group. On Sunday evening, AEW tweeted that “The Exalted One is near.” Hidden within the textual content within the tweet is the phrase, “Sitting in a dead tree.”

Who might it’s and will he make his debut in Colorado? Standard fan theories embrace Brodie Lee — previously Luke Harper within the WWE. And Matt Hardy, whose contract with the WWE ended on Monday, and has been teasing a attainable transfer to AEW on his YouTube channel.

Hiya, Colt Cabana

The long-time unbiased wrestling star made his debut with the AEW at Revolution, working out to assist save SoCal Uncensored from The Darkish Order. Cabana will group up with the SoCal crew to tackle The Darkish Order in a four-on-four match.