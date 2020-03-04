A video captured a child falling out of a moving SUV in Hanson. ‘It appears that this incident was accidental,’ police say.

Hanson police launched two surveillance clips on Tuesday of a small baby tumbling out of the rear driver’s facet door of an SUV after it turned onto Liberty Avenue (Route 58) the day earlier than. Officers have been hoping to determine the motive force.

That evening, the motive force — the kid’s caregiver — reportedly contacted police to allow them to know the child was unhurt throughout the fall and defined what occurred.

“The woman explained that the child had been in a car seat and the child unbuckled the car seat unbeknownst to the caregiver,” police stated in a Wednesday launch. “The child then opened the door before the autolock feature engaged in the vehicle.”

“We were glad to find out that the child was okay and it appears that this incident was accidental,” Chief Michael Miksch stated in an announcement.

Police stated the lady is not going to face fees or citations, however the state Division of Kids and Households was notified of the incident.

The incident befell at about 10 a.m. Monday on Liberty Avenue, because the SUV pulled out of Hanson City Corridor’s boat ramp exit.

“The child tumbled into the road and quickly stood up and ran towards the vehicle,” police stated, including security suggestions from the Nationwide Freeway Transportation Security Administration. “The driver pulled over and got out and ran toward the child. The woman picked up the child and brought the child back to the vehicle. They remained at the scene for a short time before driving away.”