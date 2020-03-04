78-year-old-maine-man-dies-immediately-after-voting

Medical personnel could not revive the person on scene, state police mentioned.

A 78-year-old Maine man collapsed and died simply after casting his poll on the Blue Hill city workplace, state police mentioned in a information launch.

The person was handled on scene by medical personnel however couldn’t be revived.

“Voting at the town hall was suspended for a time as first responders attended to the stricken man,” officers mentioned.

After about an hour handed, voting resumed.

The person’s id has not been launched but.