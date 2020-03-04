78-year-old Maine man dies immediately after voting

By
Gsr
-
0
3
78-year-old-maine-man-dies-immediately-after-voting

Medical personnel could not revive the person on scene, state police mentioned.

A 78-year-old Maine man collapsed and died simply after casting his poll on the Blue Hill city workplace, state police mentioned in a information launch

The person was handled on scene by medical personnel however couldn’t be revived.

“Voting at the town hall was suspended for a time as first responders attended to the stricken man,” officers mentioned. 

After about an hour handed, voting resumed.

The person’s id has not been launched but. 

Shut





Get the most recent breaking information despatched on to your telephone. Obtain our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here