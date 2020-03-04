5-takeaways-as-bc-basketball-hit-a-program-record-19-3-pointers-but-lost-to-syracuse

COMMENTARY

Boston Faculty prevented the booby entice however nonetheless couldn’t wiggle free from its predator Tuesday night time.

The Eagles entered their matchup with Syracuse taking pictures 30.1 p.c from 3-point vary, which put them 13th within the Atlantic Coast Convention.

Syracuse, in the meantime, got here in permitting by far probably the most 3-point subject targets and 3-point makes an attempt within the ACC. The Eagles knew they’d have appears from distance, so that they took what the Orange gave them, disregarded their woes all through the season, and hit a whopping 19 of their 42 makes an attempt (45.2 p.c) on the night.

Nineteen 3s is each probably the most BC has ever hit in a recreation and probably the most Syracuse has ever allowed, however it ended up not mattering ultimately because the Eagles struggled in different areas and fell, 84-71, at Conte Discussion board. What the Orange lacked defending the 3-point line, it made up for by successful the free-throw battle, 21 to 2, and holding BC to six of 16 taking pictures from contained in the arc.

Derryck Thornton paced the Eagles with 18 factors on a career-high six treys, Jay Heath added 17 on 5 3s, and Steffon Mitchell almost as soon as once more almost reached a triple-double with seven factors, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

BC was with out Jared Hamilton, Jairus Hamilton, and Nik Popovic, and Julian Rishwain performed by an damage. The Eagles trailed 35-27 on the half, however the margin ultimately ballooned to 24 earlier than BC rallied to make it look nearer than it actually was.

Boston Faculty assisted on 23 of its 25 subject targets but misplaced by double-digits.

“I thought we played offensively as good as we’ve played,” BC head coach Jim Christian mentioned. “Defensively, we just ran out of gas.”

BC Males’s Basketball – stay by way of https://t.co/jsmszcRPhq https://t.co/azVOYepke4 — Boston Faculty Males’s Basketball (@BCMBB) March 4, 2020

The Eagles took what the Orange gave them and hit 19 of 42 3s.

The ultimate quantity is a bit deceptive — as seven of BC’s 19 3s got here within the last 5 minutes with the sport out of attain — but it’s nonetheless staggering, nonetheless.

Ten of Thornton’s 11 pictures, 14 of Heath’s 17 pictures, and 9 of Julian Rishwain’s 10 pictures have been 3s. Kamari Williams took seven, and freshman ahead Andrew Kenny hit a Three within the last minute.

BC hit 13 of 24 3s within the second half alone and appeared content material making an attempt pictures from lengthy vary. An unfazed Jim Boeheim mentioned it made sense for the Eagles to take a big variety of 3s given the circumstances.

“Teams take a lot of 3s against us, anyway,” Boeheim, Syracuse’s head coach, mentioned. “They went to an extreme, because I think they had to with the personnel they had. They were smart doing that.”

Boeheim mentioned the Eagles had some open pictures and had an opportunity to maintain it shut however missed. He added that BC’s determination to place shooters within the recreation damage the Eagles on the defensive finish, which made life simpler for the Orange.

🎥 Highlights from ‘Cuse sweeping the season collection over Boston Faculty pic.twitter.com/yyEjgnjKNy — Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 4, 2020

BC shot 2 of 10 from the road and hit six 2-pointers all recreation.

What they supplied from 3-point vary Tuesday, the Eagles lacked when it got here to hitting two-point pictures and producing success on the free-throw line.

Fifty-seven of their 71 factors got here from past the arc, in comparison with 12 on 2-pointers and two from the free-throw line. BC didn’t assist itself by taking pictures 2 of 10 from the stripe, together with zero of 6 to begin the sport.

“Come on,” Christian mentioned of the 2-of-10 clip. “You can’t do that.”

The Orange, in the meantime, hit 21 of their 25 free throws. Syracuse got here in making an attempt the fifth-most free throws within the convention, with the fourth-best proportion. The Eagles entered 11th in makes an attempt and 14th in proportion.

It wasn’t essentially stunning that the disparity existed, nonetheless the hole was alarming. The Eagles dedicated 21 fouls in comparison with 11 for the Orange. Thornton and Williams each fouled out, and CJ Felder ended up with 4.

Eight totally different gamers hit free throws for the Orange, whereas solely Felder transformed on the line for the Eagles.

BC additionally didn’t assist itself by turning the ball over 18 instances, together with a number of in essential moments.

“I thought offensively we executed very, very well, minus the turnovers,” Christian mentioned.

BC had no reply for Elijah Hughes and Buddy Boeheim.

The Eagles have had hassle slowing down scorers who can get sizzling straight away in ACC play this season.

Duke’s Matthew Harm erupted for 25, Boeheim scored 22 within the first assembly, and Louisville’s Jordan Nwora poured in 37, to call just a few. Hughes (28) and Boeheim (21) mixed for over half of the Orange’s factors Tuesday, every scoring in a wide range of methods and making it look simple at instances.

Hughes, who’s projected as a second-round decide within the NBA Draft, unleashed a collection of step-backs and contested jumpers, whereas Boeheim was chilly from 3-point vary however didn’t miss contained in the arc. Hughes had extra 2-point subject targets than the Eagles, and each gamers had extra free throws.

“The combination of those two guys got us some separation,” Boeheim mentioned.

🎥 @therealboeheim’s press convention following the win at BChttps://t.co/tvEjnN7ZNE — Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 4, 2020

The Eagles are decimated by accidents.

The accidents don’t excuse the loss, however they have been definitely a significant factor.

“It’s hard to detail them. We don’t have that much time,” Christian mentioned wryly, earlier than giving a synopsis.

Jairus Hamilton has tendinitis after banging his knee in apply. Jared Hamilton has had an ankle or Achilles damage for a month. Popovic is coping with a lingering again damage. Rishwain has a shin or calf damage however performed by it Tuesday.

Boeheim mentioned he didn’t know till simply earlier than the sport that the gamers who sat could be out.

“They were missing guys, but they’ve missed guys all year,” Boeheim mentioned.

It’s virtually time for the ACC match.

The Eagles shut out the common season at Florida State on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., then the ACC match begins Tuesday, March 10.

It’s no secret that BC might want to win the match to make the NCAA Match. Even when that doesn’t in the end occur, this crew is definitely able to registering an upset or two and making a run.

The Eagles have crushed Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech (twice), North Carolina, and NC State in ACC play, so it’s not farfetched to assume they might bust some brackets in Greensboro, North Carolina.

This season isn’t over but, however no matter how the following week-plus unfolds, there are various positives to remove from what’s transpired. Mitchell’s consistency, Heath’s emergence, and Felder’s potential stand out amongst others.

The Eagles have many items in place and usher in a stable recruiting class. Subsequent yr, the aim is to determine tips on how to put all the pieces collectively and end above .500 in convention play for the primary time since 2010-11 and make the NCAA Match for the primary time since 2009.