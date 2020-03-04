4-injured,-including-2-firefighters,-after-flames-sweep-through-fort-worth-apartment-complex

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – 4 individuals, together with two firefighters, have been injured early Wednesday morning after flames ravaged an residence complicated in Fort Value, officers stated.

Officers stated crews responded to the fireplace at round 1 a.m. on the Residences at Fountains Nook close to Southwest Loop 820 and Granbury Highway. As they arrived, crews discovered flames coming from a floor degree unit.

Firefighters have been in a position to put out the flames however not with out accidents. In response to officers, a girl broke her leg as she jumped from a second flooring unit to flee the fireplace and a person was taken to the hospital with chest pains.

Two firefighters have been additionally taken to the hospital for accidents, however they have been quickly handled and launched.

The reason for the fireplace is unknown as crews proceed to analyze.