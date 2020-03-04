3,130-days-after-being-shot-in-afghanistan,-kevin-flike-is-running-the-boston-marathon

In our “Why I’m Running” sequence, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. When you’re operating the marathon, you may share your #WhyImRunningBoston story right here.

Title: Kevin Flike



Age: 35



From: Weymouth, Massachusetts

3,130 days after being shot in Afghanistan, Kevin Flike is operating the Boston Marathon for the TB12 Basis. —Kevin Flike

Simply days after I used to be shot within the stomach throughout fight operations in Afghanistan, I promised myself I’d run a marathon. This was a tall order for a person who was positioned within the Intensive Care Unit with a fractured hip, 20 p.c of his colon eliminated, and a paralyzed left leg. I underwent 6 surgical procedures which have left me with over 40 inches of scars, and carried out hundreds of hours of bodily remedy to relearn easy duties like strolling. All through my restoration there have been many ups and downs; nevertheless, regardless of how troublesome the method grew to become, I by no means overlooked my aim of operating a marathon.

3,130 days after being shot in Afghanistan, I’ll fulfill the promise I made to myself and will probably be operating the Boston Marathon for the TB12 Basis (Tremendous Bowl champion Tom Brady’s basis). This basis helps veterans, together with at-risk and under-privileged athletes, obtain free bodily remedy and coaching from the world famend TB12 group. The TB12 Basis has been instrumental in enhancing my high quality of life and serving to me obtain my objectives — together with having the ability to run once more. Since I used to be wounded, it has been my aim to make the most of this traumatic expertise to assist profit others. I’m operating this race to not solely push myself, however to encourage others within the course of. In life we are able to’t management what occurs to us, however we are able to resolve how we react to those conditions. I all the time need to present folks you could flip a tragedy right into a triumph. See you on the end line!

