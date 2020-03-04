3-professional-frisbee-players-die-in-michigan-highway-crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Three skilled Frisbee gamers have died after they have been concerned in automotive crash en path to a staff follow in Detroit, authorities mentioned.

Kevin Coulter, Drew Piet and Michael Cannon died after their automobile was rear-ended Saturday night on Interstate 96 in Ionia County, roughly 100 miles west of Detroit. Cannon died at a hospital, the place he had been on life assist till his organs could possibly be donated, hospital officers confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police officers say pace and inattention have been believed to be elements within the crash, The Grand Rapids Press reported.

The lads performed for the American Final Disc League staff the Detroit Mechanix.

About two dozen members of the family, buddies and others from the Grand Rapids Final membership lined the halls of a Lansing hospital Monday to pay their respects to Piet, who additionally was taken off life assist and moved previous them to a different room for organ donation. Membership members additionally gathered the identical day at a Grand Rapids sports activities facility to grieve and share recollections.

“The outpouring of support … is amazing,” mentioned Marie Bongiovanni, Piet’s mom. “I had no idea that this was such a family, and I’m so glad that Drew was a part of this family.”

