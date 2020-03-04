2-hospitalized,-9-displaced-in-overnight-house-fire-in-antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – At the very least two folks have been transported for smoke inhalation accidents and 7 others displaced following a hearth at a house in Antioch early Wednesday morning, in accordance with Contra Costa County Fireplace Safety District officers.

The blaze was contained at about 5:11 a.m. after being first reported at 4:03 a.m., fireplace spokesman Steve Hill stated. A complete of 6 adults and three youngsters – together with seven handled on the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics—have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Purple Cross.

Crews are anticipated to be on the house, positioned at 5468 Southwood Method, all through the remainder of the morning for mop-up, Hill stated. The house suffered “extensive” injury, per Hill. The trigger is underneath investigation.

A complete of 40 rescue personnel – 29 firefighting crew and 11 medics—have been on the scene, Hill stated.

