1st-california-coronavirus-death:-former-princess-cruise-ship-passenger-from-placer-county

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Northern California affected person, certainly one of two native residents who fell sick with coronavirus after coming back from a round-trip cruise between San Francisco and Mexico, has grow to be the state’s first dying from the sickness.

On Tuesday evening, Placer County well being officers introduced the case involving an aged grownup, a day after Sonoma County well being officers introduced {that a} native resident had additionally come down with the sickness after coming back from the cruise.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” stated Placer County Well being Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

“While most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms, this tragic death underscores the urgent need for us to take extra steps to protect residents who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness, including elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions.”

The affected person examined presumptively constructive on Tuesday at a California lab and was seemingly uncovered throughout worldwide journey from Feb. 11-21 on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico. The affected person was in isolation at Kaiser Permanente Roseville.

Princess stated it was canceling the present Grand Princess’ name to Ensenada scheduled for Thursday; the ship is as an alternative crusing on to San Francisco and anticipated to reach Thursday afternoon.

The cruise line officers have advised the present passengers to stay of their rooms to be checked by medical personnel.

Because the case gave the impression to be linked to journey, Placer County well being officers stated, it probably doesn’t signify an occasion of local people unfold. Nonetheless, county well being officers have declared a neighborhood state of emergency.

“We expect to see additional cases in coming days, including cases of community spread, not linked to travel,” stated Well being Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “We are declaring these emergencies today so we will be able to activate and deploy resources to adequately respond to an increase in cases.”

Placer County officers didn’t say if the 2 sufferers knew one another or had contact with one another on the cruise.

Gov. Gavin Newsom stated state well being officers had been making an attempt to establish anybody who the aged sufferer could have come into contact with.

“The state is working with federal officials to follow up on contact tracing of individuals that may have been exposed to provide treatment and protect public health,” he stated. “This case demonstrates the need for continued local, state and federal partnership to identify and slow the spread of this virus. California is working around the clock to keep our communities safe, healthy and informed.”

Sonoma County officers stated their unidentified affected person “has symptoms of the virus, and is currently in stable condition in an isolation room at a local hospital.”

“The patient, who recently returned from a cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico, has been in the county for 10 days,” the well being division stated in a launch.

Assessments carried out by the California Division of Public Well being and in shut coordination with the CDC, County and hospital officers led to the presumptive constructive prognosis.

Well being and hospital officers had been at the moment within the technique of figuring out people the affected person has had contact with in the course of the time they had been locally earlier than being hospitalized.

Santa Rosa resident Suzi Schultz advised the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that she additionally was on the Grand Princess. She now wonders whether or not she has contracted coronavirus as a result of she returned residence sick.

The 59-year-old Schultz positioned herself underneath a 14-day quarantine and advised the paper she was feeling a lot better. She was involved as a result of she has but to be contacted by the cruise line or county well being officers.

“Why hasn’t anybody reached out sooner from the county or the cruise ship (company)?,” she advised the paper. “I sit here befuddled by the situation.”

To reply to this most up-to-date growth, the County of Sonoma declared a neighborhood public well being emergency in addition to a neighborhood emergency to reply to COVID-19.

“This recent presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is a cause for concern, and the county is declaring these emergencies to activate and deploy its resources to adequately respond to an increase of cases,” stated Well being Officer Dr. Celeste Philip. “They will allow us to work in tandem with our cities and health care providers to ensure we are prepared to combat an outbreak of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The county was at the moment awaiting take a look at kits for COVID-19 for use at its public well being lab to be extra responsive when there are suspected circumstances,