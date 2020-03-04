18-year-old college student from Maine falls out of vehicle, dies in Great Smoky park

By
Gsr
-
0
1
18-year-old-college-student-from-maine-falls-out-of-vehicle,-dies-in-great-smoky-park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school scholar was killed when she fell out of a window of a shifting automobile within the Nice Smoky Mountains Nationwide Park, officers mentioned.

A information launch from the Nationwide Park Service says Maiah Reilich-Godino, 18, of Eddington, Maine, was a passenger in a 2011 Jeep Patriot on Tuesday night time. The information launch mentioned Reilich-Godino fell from the automobile when the roof rack she was pulling up on disconnected from the roof.

The information launch mentioned Reilich-Godino died because of her accidents. Neither the driving force nor the opposite passenger within the automobile was damage, officers mentioned.

The accident occurred round 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the Foothills Parkway close to mile marker 13 on the Tennessee aspect of the park, which straddles the North Carolina border.

Reliche-Godino was a scholar at Maryville Faculty in Maryville, Tennessee.

Shut





Get the most recent breaking information despatched on to your cellphone. Obtain our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here