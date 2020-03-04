18-year-old-college-student-from-maine-falls-out-of-vehicle,-dies-in-great-smoky-park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school scholar was killed when she fell out of a window of a shifting automobile within the Nice Smoky Mountains Nationwide Park, officers mentioned.

A information launch from the Nationwide Park Service says Maiah Reilich-Godino, 18, of Eddington, Maine, was a passenger in a 2011 Jeep Patriot on Tuesday night time. The information launch mentioned Reilich-Godino fell from the automobile when the roof rack she was pulling up on disconnected from the roof.

The information launch mentioned Reilich-Godino died because of her accidents. Neither the driving force nor the opposite passenger within the automobile was damage, officers mentioned.

The accident occurred round 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the Foothills Parkway close to mile marker 13 on the Tennessee aspect of the park, which straddles the North Carolina border.

Reliche-Godino was a scholar at Maryville Faculty in Maryville, Tennessee.