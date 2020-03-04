18 Ryan Reynolds Tweets About Parenting That Are 100% Funny And 200% Accurate

1.

First, when he was straight-up concerning the harsh actuality of touring with a child:

No matter which kids book I read to my screaming baby on an airplane, the moral of the story is always something about a vasectomy.

2.

When he gave this vital parenting recommendation:

It's important kids eat 5 servings of vegetables daily. Even if childhood is just a dress-rehearsal for extraordinary adult suffering.

3.

When he gave this…attention-grabbing parenting recommendation:

No. Put on Spider-Man (from 2002) and tell him it’s Deadpool. It’s what I do with my kids. Remember to look him straight in the eye when you lie. Good luck. 🕷 https://t.co/FbDhj69a7x

4.

When he type of ruined the shock social gathering:

My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else.

5.

When he made us wish to throw gummy bears at him:

Being a Dad isn't just about eating a huge bag of gummy-bears as your wife gives birth. It means being comfortable with the word hero.

6.

When he knew his limits:

I'd walk through fire for my daughter. Well not FIRE, because it's dangerous. But a super humid room. But not too humid, because my hair.

7.

When he let issues escalate VERY shortly:

My daughter just sneezed into my yawning mouth. Seemed really fucking pleased with herself. Joke's on her. She'll have to bury me someday.

8.

When he made a grave error in judgement:

My infant daughter's traumatized for life. 50 Shades of Grey = Worst fucking coloring book ever.

9.

When he took one for the workforce:

Went to Disneyland because my daughter's obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.

10.

When he was an artwork critic:

My daughter's only 6 months old and already drawing. I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly, it's absolute garbage.

11.

When he generously lent out his automobile:

Totally caved and tossed my daughter the keys to the car. She looked really happy as they bounced off her tiny infant face.

12.

When he dragged Paw Patrol to hell and again:

I can‘t tell if my daughter’s smashing plates all over the kitchen floor or singing the theme song to Paw Patrol.

13.

When he regarded on the brilliant facet:

Happy birthday to my baby girl! Sad I lost my virginity. But thankful I have a daughter.

14.

When he took a second to note an thrilling new growth:

Nothing better than the simple joys of finding 5 bucks in an old pair of pants, or discovering my wife and I had a second daughter over a year ago.

15.

When he did not fairly get the purpose of nursery rhymes:

Love writing nursery rhymes for my daughter. Her favorites are,

16.

When he shared his favourite factor to do on the seaside:

My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day.

17.

When he casually made a Deadpool reference:

LOVE dressing my daughter in baby clothes. The itsy-bitsy pink pajamas. The tiny white socks. The black leather mask. Cuteness overload!

18.

And eventually, when he bought actually trustworthy about parenting:

Nothing better than spending an entire morning staring into my baby daughter's eyes, whispering,

In conclusion, Ryan Reynolds is the Twitter Dad we deserve!

