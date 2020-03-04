1-hospitalized-after-3-car-crash-in-huntington-park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Not less than one individual was hospitalized in a three-car wreck in Huntington Park early Wednesday.

The crash occurred on the intersection of Florence and Santa Fe Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. Not less than one individual was taken to St. Francis Hospital, however it’s not clear if the opposite two drivers had been injured.

The crash could have been brought on by a driver operating a pink mild. The harm to a grey pickup truck appeared as if it was T-boned, and its truck mattress ended up on prime of the hood of one other automotive. A 3rd automotive was left in the course of the intersection with a crushed engine compartment.

The crash left a big particles subject within the intersection.

The westbound lanes of Santa Fe are anticipated to stay closed till a minimum of 6 a.m.