world-cup-bid-for-benbatl

Benbatl will bid to supply Saeed bin Suroor with a document 10th victory within the Dubai World Cup following his great effort in defeat in Saudi Arabia on the weekend.

A Group One winner on turf in Dubai, Germany and Australia, the six-year-old made a profitable change to filth at Meydan within the second spherical of the Al Maktoum Problem final month, to earn himself a shot on the inaugural Saudi Cup in Riyadh.

Whereas the son of Dubawi got here up just a little quick on the earth’s most beneficial race, he carried out admirably to position third behind the American-trained pair of Most Safety and Midnight Bisou – and is reported to have taken these exertions in his stride.

“He ran rather well to complete third. It was a tricky race, however he appears pleased since and we’re very pleased with him,” mentioned Bin Suroor.

“We’ll give him a straightforward time now and get him prepared for the World Cup.

“He has had two good runs on filth, so we’re trying ahead to going for the World Cup with him now.”

With connections of Most Safety ruling out bidding for an enormous double in Dubai, Benbatl is a best-priced 5-2 favorite with Sky Guess for the Meydan showpiece on March 28.

It’s 21 years since Bin Suroor claimed his first World Cup success with Almutawakel, since when he has added to his tally with the likes of Dubai Millennium (2000), Electrocutionist (2006) and Thunder Snow (2018 and 2019), who grew to become the primary ever twin winner 12 months in the past.