worcester-woman-accused-of-breaking-into-safe-while-watching-dying-brother’s-dog

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Worcester lady is accused of breaking into her sick brother’s protected that contained as much as $100,000 the day earlier than he died.

Joseph R.J. Riggieri Jr. gave his sister Dolores Riggieri, 70, a key to his residence in Could so she might watch his canine whereas he was hospitalized, based on a police report. Worcester police mentioned an investigation confirmed Dolores Riggieri paid $250 for the protected to be professionally drilled on June 17, the day earlier than her brother died.

One other sibling informed police Joseph R.J. Riggieri Jr. had informed him he had about $100,00 and a firearm within the protected and that he needed the cash divided equally amongst his siblings. Officer Michael Tarckini Jr. mentioned the cash and firearm haven’t been discovered.

Dolores Riggieri was arraigned Friday on a cost of breaking right into a depository, the Telegram & Gazette reported. She was launched on private recognizance and is due again in court docket April 9.

Her lawyer, Darren Griffis, declined to remark to the Telegram & Gazette Monday.