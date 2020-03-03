woman-charged-with-wildlife-harassment-after-touching-moose-in-breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — State officers cited a girl with a summons to seem in court docket on a cost of harassment of wildlife and faces a high quality of as much as $200 after a video of her harassing a moose in Breckenridge went viral late final week.

Whereas some have since postulated that the girl was attempting to distract the moose from approaching one other girl on the sidewalk, Anna Stonehouse, an Aspen resident who filmed the incident, mentioned the moments main as much as the battle recommend in any other case and wildlife officers agreed.

Parks and Wildlife officers mentioned the offender’s actions truly put the close by older girl in significantly extra hazard than she in any other case may need been in, noting that if the moose reacted extra violently, it may have meant hassle for everybody within the space, Parks and Wildlife officers mentioned. Moose can weigh as much as 1,000 kilos and received’t hesitate to kick or cost when agitated.

“She was following it across the street, clearly going in to harass it,” Stonehouse mentioned. “I’ve been hearing that, ‘Oh, she was trying to help the older lady back there.’ That was not the case. She was aggressively beelining, following this moose and smacked its butt. … It was shocking to see it unfold. I thought she was going to get trampled to death. And I’m glad we didn’t have to witness that.”

