wings-drop-sixth-straight-with-lose-to-avs-2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog withstood a crunching hit whereas making a go that sprung Logan O’Connor for a breakaway purpose within the second interval, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Crimson Wings 2-1 on Monday evening for his or her seventh straight victory.

Vladislav Namestnikov additionally scored for the Avalanche, who prolonged a franchise file with their ninth consecutive highway win. Anthony Mantha had the one purpose for Detroit.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 02: Vladislav Namestnikov #90 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his first interval purpose with Valeri Nichushkin #13 and Erik Johnson #6 whereas enjoying the Detroit Crimson Wings at Little Caesars Area on March 02, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photograph by Gregory Shamus/Getty Photos)

With the rating tied at 1, Landeskog was simply inside his personal blue line when he took successful from Detroit’s Robby Fabbri. As he was clocked, Landeskog launched a go up the ice to O’Connor, who was behind the protection on the different blue line.

“That was a selfless play. That’s why he wears the `C’ obviously,” O’Connor mentioned. “That was a great pass by him — great look that set up the whole opportunity there.”

O’Connor went in and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier for his second purpose of the season.

Mantha transformed off a goalmouth scramble to open the scoring within the first, however the Avalanche equalized earlier than the interval was over. Ryan Graves took a shot that slipped by means of Bernier, and Namestnikov kicked the puck to himself within the crease after which stuffed it within the web together with his stick.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 02: Anthony Mantha #39 of the Detroit Crimson Wings celebrates his first interval purpose with teammates whereas enjoying the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Area on March 02, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photograph by Gregory Shamus/Getty Photos)

O’Connor was referred to as up from the AHL on Saturday, and Namestnikov arrived from Ottawa in a latest commerce.

“I think that’s Vlad’s best game since he’s been here,” coach Jared Bednar mentioned. “I think that’s his third one. It looked like his first game he was thinking too much. Second game he got a little bit better, a little more involved.”

Colorado is a degree behind St. Louis for the Central Division lead.

The Crimson Wings are 3-18-2 of their final 23 video games.

“We started good early until they scored, and then I thought we lost it there for the rest of the first period,” coach Jeff Blashill mentioned. “Just mismanaged the puck.”

Detroit was outshot 21-10 by means of the primary two durations. The Crimson Wings placed on occasional strain within the third, however goalie Michael Hutchinson did sufficient to carry them off.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 02: Michael Hutchinson #35 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates 2-1 win over the Detroit Crimson Wings with teammates at Little Caesars Area on March 02, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photograph by Gregory Shamus/Getty Photos)

Hutchinson, who additionally came to visit in a latest commerce from Toronto, completed with 17 saves.

“Could have went either way. I like the way we battled until the end there,” Detroit’s Dylan Larkin mentioned. “We’ve just got to find ways to generate more shots still, and make it harder on the goalie over there.”

NOTES: The seven-game profitable streak is a season excessive for the Avalanche. … Colorado is 20-6-Four in opposition to Jap Convention opponents. … Nathan MacKinnon received his 53rd help of the season on O’Connor’s purpose. He additionally tied Alex Tanguay for seventh on the franchise record with 488 factors.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host the Anaheim Geese on Wednesday evening.

Crimson Wings: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday evening.

