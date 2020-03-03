will-the-bruins-win-the-stanley-cup?-here-are-the-latest-projections-and-odds.

The All-Star break has come and gone. The commerce deadline handed. With roughly a month left within the NHL common season, it’s (un)formally time to look forward to what might occur within the postseason.

For the Bruins, issues are trying fairly good. The Athletic’s day by day projections, that are primarily based on 50,000 simulations of the rest of the season that embrace variables equivalent to well being and schedule power, have Boston profitable its first President’s Trophy since 2014, with a projected document of 51-18-13 to simply edge Tampa Bay (proj. 52-24-6).

Thus, the Bruins have a 100 % probability to make the playoffs, a 67 % probability of creating it to the second spherical, 31 % probability to make the Japanese Convention Finals, a 19 % probability to play within the closing, and an 11 % probability to win all of it. The Lightning have one of the best probability to win the Cup at 21 %, based on The Athletic.

MoneyPuck, which simulates the seasons 100,000 occasions to create its projections, has issues trying higher for the B’s, who’ve a 9.1 % probability to win the Stanley Cup, third to Philadelphia (12.7 %) and Vegas (11.6 %).

Playoff seeding possibilities as of Tuesday https://t.co/Xm8baqGqGI pic.twitter.com/HOnOdRHTDQ — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) March 3, 2020

In post-trade deadline betting, the Bruins have +700 odds to win the Cup based on Westgate Sportsbook, which is third total behind Tampa Bay and Vegas (+500). FanDuel places them on the similar odds, however second solely to Tampa (+500). MyBookie places the Bruins at +650, behind Tampa at +550.

The Bruins have 16 video games remaining within the common season, which concludes April 4.