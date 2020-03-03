why-sophie-turner-totally-“hated”-the-jonas-brothers-before-meeting-joe-jonas

Sophie Turner wasn’t all the time a sucker for Joe Jonas.

On Tuesday, the mom-to-be revealed that she wasn’t a fan of the Jonas Brothers rising up throughout her interview with ELLE for its April 2020 situation. Actually, she went as far as to say she hated them!

“My mates and I weren’t Jonas Brothers followers,” the duvet star informed the journal. “There was this band within the UK referred to as Busted. They’d a success referred to as ‘12 months 3000.’ It was superb, and we had been large Busted followers. Then the Jonas Brothers lined the music and made it large. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all of the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So, we hated them.”

Nonetheless carrying this distain for Joe, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, the Recreation of Thrones alum admitted that she thought the DNCE rocker would not make the perfect impression on their first date. “I anticipated him to point out up with safety and all the things,” she recalled. “I assumed he can be such a d–k.”