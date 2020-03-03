where-does-i-am-not-okay-with-this-go-for-season-2?

Yeah, I Am Not Okay With This actually ended like that. Warning, spoilers observe for the primary season of the Netflix collection.

The college dance went to s—t after Sydney (Sophia Lillis), who was kind of getting a deal with on her powers, used stated powers and unintentionally killed Brad (Richard Ellis) by making his head explode on the college dance as he learn consultants from her diary, and our hero went working. So, she’s coated in blood, on the run, after which is confronted by a mysterious—and seemingly powered—determine.

“Who’re you?” Sydney asks the stranger. “Ought to I be afraid?”

“They need to be afraid,” the stranger says. “Let’s start.”

And minimize to black. Yep, they actually ended the season identical to that. However don’t be concerned, you are in the identical boat because the solid.