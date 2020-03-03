where-does-i-am-not-okay-with-this-go-for-season-2?

Yeah, I Am Not Okay With This actually ended like that. Warning, spoilers observe for the primary season of the Netflix collection.
The college dance went to s—t after Sydney (Sophia Lillis), who was kind of getting a deal with on her powers, used stated powers and unintentionally killed Brad (Richard Ellis) by making his head explode on the college dance as he learn consultants from her diary, and our hero went working. So, she’s coated in blood, on the run, after which is confronted by a mysterious—and seemingly powered—determine.
“Who’re you?” Sydney asks the stranger. “Ought to I be afraid?”
“They need to be afraid,” the stranger says. “Let’s start.”
And minimize to black. Yep, they actually ended the season identical to that. However don’t be concerned, you are in the identical boat because the solid.
“I am in the identical place,” Lillis stated when requested if she knew what’s in retailer ought to there be a season two. “Jonathan [Entwistle], the director, he is actually humorous. In the course of engaged on it, he’d at all times type of pitch new concepts for season two. Which I assumed, ‘Oh, is that this actually gonna occur?’ After which in the direction of the top, he is like, ‘I do not know, perhaps not.’ [Laughs.] And you are like, ‘OK.’ After which retains doing that, although,” Lillis advised E! Information. “He says one thing else that he actually desires to do with season two after which abruptly, he says, ‘Oh, truly, I am not gonna do this.’ [Laughs.] So, I do not actually know what season two goes to be like, however I’ve heard a number of theories.”
Netflix
“Additionally, we do not know if there is a season two,” Lillis shortly identified.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Entwistle declined to share extra concerning the mysterious stranger, however stated he hopes individuals have their very own guesses. “With out beating the drum of the artwork type of the ensemble, I hope there’s sufficient drive in these characters that the factor of the shadow man is an augmentation to the story. I need to proceed telling a narrative a few woman with tremendous powers whereas nonetheless having Stanley Barber dance as he is preparing for homecoming. We nonetheless want to have the ability to do this within the present. It is concerning the story needing to stay small whereas turning into enormous on the similar time,” he stated.
Hear what the solid did throughout filming season one within the video above.
I Am Not Okay With This season one is now streaming on Netflix.
