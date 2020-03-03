what-to-watch-as-14-states,-including-colorado,-vote-in-super-tuesday-primaries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Democratic presidential candidates are racing towards the most important day on the first calendar, when 14 states vote on Tremendous Tuesday. It’s the day when the first strikes from retail to wholesale. As a substitute of 1 state voting at a time, candidates should concentrate on contests in each area of the nation with all sorts of voters.

Whereas Tremendous Tuesday gained’t essentially decide who wins the nomination, it has traditionally been troublesome for a candidate who performs poorly on the day to get well. Right here’s a have a look at Tuesday’s contests:

The states

Fourteen states maintain primaries on Tremendous Tuesday, together with California and Texas, the 2 largest delegate hauls of your complete main season. California affords 415 delegates and Texas 228. In complete, greater than 1,300 delegates can be up for grabs, a few third of the entire accessible within the race to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Though Tremendous Tuesday was initially created as a regional main that includes Southern states, it has morphed through the years. This 12 months, it contains states from each area of the nation.

The opposite states are Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Vermont, Utah, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Many of the Southern states are Republican strongholds within the normal election, whereas others like California are solidly Democratic. North Carolina is prone to be a battleground state within the normal election.

Polls shut between 7 p.m. and eight p.m. native time, relying on the state.

The voters

The Tremendous Tuesday states are house to numerous electorates, each on the subject of demographics and political ideology. In California and Texas, white voters make up lower than half the inhabitants. Latinos depend for almost 40% of the populations in each states. California, in the meantime, has the nation’s highest Asian inhabitants, at roughly 15%. North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas have giant populations of black voters, one of many Democratic Occasion’s core voting blocs. The states mix a mixture of city and rural voters, in addition to Democrats from all sides of the political spectrum. As candidates concentrate on wooing Southern Democrats in states like Texas and Arkansas, they have to even be desirous about a message that may resonate in progressive San Francisco.

Many of the Tremendous Tuesday states have some type of widespread early voting. Voters in Minnesota, for instance, might begin casting ballots in January. Thousands and thousands of mail-in ballots went out to California voters on Feb. 3, the day of the Iowa caucuses.

The candidates

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg have had the widest and most aggressive footprint throughout the Tremendous Tuesday states, largely as a result of they’ve acquired the cash to spend. Bloomberg is promoting in all 14 states, whereas Sanders is on the airwaves in 12. It’s the primary time Bloomberg can be on ballots after he skipped the primary 4 voting states, making the day a essential take a look at of his principle that he’s the most effective candidate to face in opposition to Sanders and, later, Republican President Donald Trump.

Sanders spent Sunday in California, holding rallies within the San Francisco Bay Space and Los Angeles, the state’s main liberal strongholds. He’s hoping his monthslong concentrate on the state and resonance with Latino voters will assist him win a big chunk of the state’s 415 delegates. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren can be in California on Monday, and Joe Biden plans to return on main day.

Biden, for his half, hopes his sturdy exhibiting in Saturday’s South Carolina main is a harbinger of coming success with black voters, who dominate the Democratic citizens in a handful of Tremendous Tuesday states. Warren hoped to win her home-state main, although Sanders is making a play for it. Bloomberg has additionally campaigned throughout the South in latest days as he tries to show he can construct a profitable Democratic coalition.

Democrats against Sanders are hoping to see voters coalesce behind a average various. Any of the candidates might face stress to drop out in the event that they don’t carry out properly on Tuesday.