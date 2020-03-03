what-happens-to-amy-klobuchar’s-delegates-now-that-she’s-out-of-the-presidential-race?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s first presidential major in many years is effectively underway. It’s a part of a Tremendous Tuesday showdown for nationwide Democrats that might go a protracted approach to figuring out their official nominee.

Seventy-five nationwide conference delegates from Minnesota are up for grabs and 1,357 general within the 14 states and two territories are holding primaries as we speak. That’s greater than one-third of the entire Democratic conference delegates on the occasion’s nationwide conference in Milwaukee this summer time.

On the eve of Tremendous Tuesday, Senator Amy Klobuchar introduced that she was dropping out of the presidential race at a rally for Joe Biden in Dallas.

The choice to assist Biden comes at some point after protesters pressured her marketing campaign to cancel a political rally in St. Louis Park.

So now that Klobuchar has exited the race, what’s going to occur to her delegates?

Nicely, in case your precinct awards presidential delegates to Klobuchar on Tremendous Tuesday, these delegates are nonetheless certain to that candidate, in accordance with the Minnesota DFL. The exception to this rule is that if a dropped out candidate releases their delegates, permitting them to vote freely on the Nationwide Conference.

Thus far, Klobuchar has not publicly launched her delegates.

WCCO-TV reached out to the Klobuchar marketing campaign to see if/when she plans to take action. We didn’t instantly hear again.