wendy-williams-mistakes-megan-thee-stallion-for-another-meghan-during-hot-topics

Chile, it’s been an extended week for Megan Thee Stallion and apparently, Wendy Williams too!

As we beforehand reported, Megan has been going backwards and forwards with one in every of her unbiased document labels, 1501 Information, and she or he got here out on high! Megan alleged that her document label was not permitting her to launch new music after she requested to renegotiate her defective contract.

And whereas she admitted that she didn’t totally perceive every thing in mentioned contract, Meg was decided to show that she did proper by everyone concerned. Megan ended up taking the difficulty to courtroom and she or he received!

This tea was LIPTON, so y’all know Wendy needed to focus on it on her day by day Sizzling Matters phase on her present. And whereas asserting Meg to her viewers, Wendy blended her up with one other Megan we all know and love… Meghan Trainor.

“Megan Thee Trainor is another one going through it,” she says. “She’s 25 now, but she was only 20 when she signed her first… I mean Megan…”

And when her studio viewers realized the error, everyone was up in laughs.

Wendy Williams referred to as Megan ass Magan the Coach 🧐 y’all each massive Wendy ? Idk it’s at all times the pot calling kettle black — 24/8 (@bombmaRRley) March 3, 2020

Meg has but to touch upon the mind fart, however it looks as if it was simply that–a easy mistake. Both means, Wendy cleared up the confusion, and continued on with the story.

What are your ideas, Roomies? Allow us to now within the feedback!