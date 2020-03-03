watch:-hingham-police-cruiser-almost-strikes-deer-crossing-the-road

Hingham police shared a video final month displaying an in depth name with a deer that bounded instantly in entrance of a cruiser.

“It came out between the shrubbery and ran along the side of the road before darting across,” officers wrote of their Fb put up. “We also know deer can dart across the road at all hours and sometimes it can be unavoidable.”

The incident occurred on Lincoln Road at Burditt Avenue, police mentioned.

Hingham officers reminded the general public of their put up to at all times be alert whereas on the highway.

“While deer strikes most frequently happen early morning or dusk, they can happen anytime,” they mentioned.