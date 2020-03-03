vunipola-self-isolating,-misses-wales-game

Final Up to date: 03/03/20 3:33pm
Mako Vunipola will miss England’s Six Nations match with Wales on Saturday as he’s self-isolating as a coronavirus precaution after returning to England from Tonga by way of Hong Kong.
The Saracens prop missed the 24-12 win over Eire on February 23 after travelling to Tonga for undisclosed household causes, however was set to return to the fold after being included in an prolonged 34-man coaching squad on Monday.
Nevertheless, travellers coming back from areas the place the virus is prevalent, Hong Kong being one, are being requested to self-isolate if they’ve signs. It’s believed Vunipola has proven no signs of the sickness, together with his absence from the England set-up a precaution.
“Mako is just not in camp on medical grounds,” an RFU spokesperson stated. “He isn’t sick, however it’s a precaution.”
Vunipola’s absence means Joe Marler and Ellis Genge shall be loosehead choices at Twickenham for England head coach Eddie Jones this weekend.
Quizzed on whether or not the 29-year-old would play any additional half within the 2020 Six Nations, forwards coach Matt Proudfoot added: “We’ll take it week by week.”
“We have been excited to have him again, he is a superb presence and a really skilled participant, however we’ve got nice depth in our looseheads they usually have been enjoying effectively,
“We’ll give the blokes a go who have been there. Mako is a world-class participant, however the guys have been doing an amazing job.”