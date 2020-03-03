voters-experience-lines,-but-otherwise-smooth-super-tuesday-in-collin-county

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – About 30,000 individuals had voted in Collin County by 1:00 p.m. on Tremendous Tuesday.

At some polling areas, candidates made remaining pitches to voters.

In response to Collin County Elections, there at the moment are 600,000 registered voters, which is greater than 100,000 greater than there have been within the county for Tremendous Tuesday in 2016.

With contested occasion races for president all the best way all the way down to precinct chair, Tremendous Tuesday gives voters extra selections than another Election Day.

As many as 80,000 Collin County residents like Chelsea Baker are anticipated to solid ballots.

“It took about 25-30 minutes. Not too bad as what I expected,” Baker stated after voting. “It was an actually really quick. Easy streamlined process today… No problems.”

“The lines were a little long, but once we got in it was worth it,” stated voter Yemi Olagbegi.

This yr Democrats have turned out in larger numbers than Republicans on this traditionally conservative county.

However the Collin County Election Administrator Bruce Sherbet says it’s due to all of the candidates competing for the nomination are on the Democratic facet.

Democratic main might be like 2 1/2 occasions what it was 4 years in the past,” stated Sherbet.

Sherbet gave CBS 11 a have a look at the county’s voting cubicles that he says are “hack proof.”

“The voting equipment is very secure in the sense there’s no internet connection in or out,” he stated.

Forty-thousand Republicans and 39,000 Democrats turned out for early voting in Collin County.

If these Democrats voted for one of many 17 presidential candidates who’ve since dropped out of the race, however stay on the poll, these former candidates can nonetheless pledge any delegates they get to one of many different remaining candidates.

