vote-for-camila-cabello’s-best-music-video-ever-in-honor-of-the-star’s-birthday

Ooh la la la, it is time to rejoice Camila Cabello‘s birthday!

The gifted singer turns 23 years outdated at present and we’re celebrating along with her biggest music movies thus far!

Cabello is perhaps semi new to this entire solo factor however she’s already proved that her music movies can rise up with the most effective of them.

Throughout her three years as a solo artist—following her departure from the woman group Fifth Concordthe singer has launched a slew of enjoyable and visually-enticing music movies that show her creativity is simply as sturdy as her vocals.

From her “By no means Be the Identical” video to “Havana,” Cabello has been slaying the online game since day one and we’re obsessive about all of them.

Actually, this previous November, Cabello even nabbed her first-ever Individuals’s Alternative Awards win when “Señorita,” her second collaboration with Shawn Mendes, took dwelling the title for The Music of 2019, whereas the video additionally scored a nomination for Greatest Music Video of 2019.