vote-for-camila-cabello’s-best-music-video-ever-in-honor-of-the-star’s-birthday

YouTube
Ooh la la la, it is time to rejoice Camila Cabello‘s birthday!
The gifted singer turns 23 years outdated at present and we’re celebrating along with her biggest music movies thus far!
Cabello is perhaps semi new to this entire solo factor however she’s already proved that her music movies can rise up with the most effective of them.
Throughout her three years as a solo artist—following her departure from the woman group Fifth Concordthe singer has launched a slew of enjoyable and visually-enticing music movies that show her creativity is simply as sturdy as her vocals.
From her “By no means Be the Identical” video to “Havana,” Cabello has been slaying the online game since day one and we’re obsessive about all of them.
Actually, this previous November, Cabello even nabbed her first-ever Individuals’s Alternative Awards win when “Señorita,” her second collaboration with Shawn Mendes, took dwelling the title for The Music of 2019, whereas the video additionally scored a nomination for Greatest Music Video of 2019.
Take a look at a few of our favourite music movies beneath from the artist.
Then, pontificate to tell us which of her music movies is your favourite!
“My Oh My” ft. DaBaby
This extremely enjoyable music video casts Cabello as an actress within the Golden Age of Hollywood. Annoyed with being regularly solid because the helpless sufferer in motion pictures, Cabello’s character calls for a greater half, however will not be taken significantly.
Nevertheless, that each one modifications when she runs right into a rising film director, performed by DaBaby, who turns her into the hero of a Kill Invoice-style film that makes this music video an inspiring story.
Shameless
This vivid music video options lookalike dancers in crimson clothes, Cabello crooning in a confessional sales space and showcases the singer dancing because the room round her burns.
Mainly, it is a visible deal with that continues to point out that the PCAs-winner at all times brings her A-game to her music movies.
“Señorita” with Shawn Mendes
This crimson scorching music video was some of the iconic of final summer season, the place Mendes and Cabello joined forces for a significantly steamy three-and-a-half minutes that embody some sensual dancing and chemistry.
In fact, all of us noticed their on-screen romance progress to an off-screen one, too.
“By no means Be the Identical”
In March 2017, Cabello launched her video for “By no means Be the Identical” and it’s gorgeous from begin to end.
In between clips of what appears like a house video of the singer preparing and rolling round in mattress, you see creative clips of the singer in a glass field and carrying couture ensembles posing in several rooms.
It is fashionable, funky and really fascinating to look at.
“Havana” feat. Younger Thug
Have you ever ever needed to be in a telenovela? Effectively, then this music video is for you!
“Havana” begins with Cabello starring in a telenovela, nevertheless it shortly switches to disclose that she is definitely sitting at dwelling watching the dramatic present. Her grandmother tries to pressure her to exit, which solely results in her going to the flicks after which the video takes us contained in the spicy film with Cabello because the feisty dancing lead.
It is fiery and so fierce.
“Crying within the Membership”
This music video is far more intense than any of the 23-year-old singer’s earlier movies.
It’s filmed in black and white, which makes the emotional starting appear much more highly effective. All through the video you see Cabello cry in between scenes of her within the bathtub and dancing. It then cuts to a membership scene filled with vibrant lights and the singer breaking by her personal partitions to bop the evening away.
“Dangerous Issues” with Machine Gun Kelly
This video is a love story gone mistaken. As Cabello sings with Machine Gun Kelly you see their poisonous relationship play out on display screen.
They battle, journey, make-up, occasion and undergo a whole lot of ups and downs within the brief video. Collectively they’re hassle, eating and dashing, drag racing and extra, however when it comes right down to it they love each other…which might imply that they’d die for each other!
“I Know What You Did Final Summer season” with Shawn Mendes
In 2015, Mendes teamed up with the previous Fifth Concord singer to launch the video for his or her hit duet “I Know What You Did Final Summer season.”
The video itself is like residing inside a desert storm you could’t outrun. The 2 artists are regularly strolling in direction of each other within the desert with out having the ability to attain one another. It is just damaged up by pictures of the singers taking part in in rain, clearly caught in a world that does not need them collectively.
Camila Cabello’s Greatest Music Movies
Which of Camila Cabello’s music movies is your favourite?