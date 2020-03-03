travis-clarke-is-running-for-his-mother

In our “Why I’m Running” collection, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. In case you’re operating the marathon, you may share your #WhyImRunningBoston story right here.

Identify: Travis Clarke



Age: 32



From: Boston, Massachusetts

I shall be operating my seventh consecutive Boston Marathon as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Problem Workforce. I run and fundraise for Dana-Farber in help of my mom, Judi, and her battle towards Leukemia (#JudiStrong). My mom has been battling Leukemia for over 25 years, having entered remission 3 times, however the illness has come again for a fourth time. Her battle has included a lot of therapy choices from chemotherapy to a bone marrow transplant to experimenting with cutting-edge medicines, a lot of which might be attributed to the continued analysis in most cancers affected person therapy. 100% of the cash raised for Dana-Farber goes on to most cancers analysis and affected person care.

Since 2014, we’ve been capable of elevate over $55,000 in help of my mom for Dana-Farber!

