timothy-piazza’s-mother-shares-anti-hazing-message-with-students-after-losing-son-in-penn-state-hazing-incident

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A mom is on a mission to cease hazing rituals at schools and universities after her son was a sufferer in a case that rocked our area. On Tuesday, Timothy Piazza’s mom introduced her anti-hazing marketing campaign to South Jersey.

“This is our last family picture taken on Jan. 2nd 2017 at the Rose Bowl,” Evelyn Piazza stated.

(credit score: CBS3)

In a heart-wrenching presentation to college students at Rutgers College’s Camden campus, Piazza shared particulars surrounding the tragic lack of her son.

“What I want you to do is put yourself in our shoes,” Piazza stated.

Nineteen-year-old Timothy Piazza suffered a life-ending fall throughout a fraternity hazing ritual at Penn State College in 2017.

(credit score: CBS3)

The school sophomore drank a minimum of 18 alcoholic drinks in an hour-and-a-half earlier than struggling catastrophic accidents in a fall down a set of stairs. He died two days later.

His mom is making it her mission to cease hazing on school campuses, by telling her very private story.

“In a small room, a surgeon and a nurse tell them that their son’s brain injury is non-recoverable. They feel the world stop,” she stated.

This presentation was sponsored by the Rutgers-Camden chapter of Sigma Delta Tau. The sorority is hoping this gut-wrenching account of Piazza and her household’s loss resonates with college students.

(credit score: CBS3)

“It was so powerful, I could not sit there and imagine what she was feeling. Her words impacted me so much,” Rachel Pancoast stated.

“I thought it was a great message. I think it’s a motivational way to change Greek life in every campus around the United States,” Anthony Wadja stated.

Piazza is talking at schools across the nation on behalf of a whole bunch of households whose kids have been impacted by hazing.

Her anti-hazing message can’t deliver her son again, however she’s hoping to avoid wasting the lives of others by telling her story.

“A tradition should never be a dangerous night of passage. Hazing is a cycle of abuse where the abused later becomes the abuser,” she stated. “Please take these words back to your organizations and across your campus and put an end to hazing. Hazing has no place on your campus.”

College officers urge college students to name 911 in an emergency and to report hazing wherever it happens.