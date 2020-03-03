the-tokyo-olympics-could-be-held-any-time-in-2020

Join Olympics Headlines. Get the Boston Globe’s most up-to-date Olympics Headlines delivered direct to your inbox each morning.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Olympic minister mentioned Tuesday the contract to carry the Tokyo Video games solely specifies the occasion needs to be held throughout 2020.

Seiko Hashimoto’s response to a query within the higher home of parliament implies the Olympics may very well be held later within the 12 months and wouldn’t have to begin on July 24 as deliberate. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25.

The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by a fast-spreading virus that has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most colleges, sports activities competitions and Olympic-related occasions within the nation. The virus that began in China has been detected in not less than 70 nations, with 90,000 circumstances and three,100 deaths reported.

“The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020,” Hashimoto informed parliament. “This can be interpreted to mean the games can be postponed as long as they are held during the calendar year.”

IOC President Thomas Bach and Tokyo organizers have repeatedly mentioned they anticipate the Olympics to open on schedule. Others have steered the spreading virus might pressure cancellation, postponement or transferring occasions to different cities.

In an interview final week with solely Japanese media, Bach mentioned: “The preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are continuing with a view to having successful Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo.”

Bach declined to “fuel the flames of speculation” about experiences of cancellation or postponement.

Hashimoto was requested if she believed the Olympics must be held even when the coronavirus outbreak is worse than it’s now.

“We are making the utmost effort so that we don’t have to face that situation,” she mentioned.

Any determination to maneuver the video games again would affect worldwide broadcasters, who would have sway over any modifications.

The Worldwide Olympic Committee will get 73% of its $5.7 billion earnings in a four-year Olympic cycle from promoting broadcast rights. About half of that TV earnings is from American community NBC.

The 1964 Tokyo Olympics had been held in October. However the video games have now shifted to summer season, largely as a result of it’s the one time slot open for sports activities broadcasters. North America within the fall is stuffed with the NFL, school soccer, baseball, basketball and hockey. Europe is jammed with soccer in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy, to not point out rugby and cricket the place these sports activities are in style.

Former IOC vp Dick Pound informed The Related Press in an interview final week {that a} determination concerning the Olympics most likely needs to be made within the subsequent a number of months. Kevan Gosper, one other former IOC vp and now an honorary IOC member, additionally mentioned cancellation was possible.

The Olympics have been canceled solely 3 times, all throughout wartime.

Tokyo organizers on Tuesday had been compelled to name off a Paralympic wheelchair rugby take a look at occasion following recommendations from Prime Minister Shizo Abe to carry down massive crowd occasions for a number of weeks.

Tokyo organizers have 17 take a look at occasions remaining on their schedule. The final one is to finish on Might 8. Most are small occasions that includes solely native athletes. Essentially the most vital is a gymnastics take a look at on April 4-6 that’s anticipated to have non-Japanese athletes competing.

Japan’s skilled baseball league is enjoying preseason video games in stadiums with out followers, and the soccer J-League has suspended play till March 18. The well-known Tokyo Marathon was held on Sunday with just a few hundred elite runners, as a substitute of a public social gathering for 30,000 contributors.