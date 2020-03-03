the-magicians-ending-with-season-5-on-syfy

There’s just a bit magic left for Syfy’s The Magicians. E! Information has confirmed the present fifth season would be the present’s final.

“The Magicians has been part of our Syfy household for 5 improbable seasons. As we close to the top of this journey, we wish to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our whole good forged, crew, writers and administrators for his or her lovely creation. However most of all, we thank the followers for his or her super help and fervour. Due to you, magic will probably be in our hearts perpetually,” Syfy mentioned in an announcement.

The sequence, which relies on Grossman’s novels of the identical identify, returned for its fifth and ultimate season in January 2020. Search for the sequence finale in April.