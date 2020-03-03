the-magicians-ending-with-season-5-on-syfy

Syfy
There’s just a bit magic left for Syfy’s The Magicians. E! Information has confirmed the present fifth season would be the present’s final.
“The Magicians has been part of our Syfy household for 5 improbable seasons. As we close to the top of this journey, we wish to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our whole good forged, crew, writers and administrators for his or her lovely creation. However most of all, we thank the followers for his or her super help and fervour. Due to you, magic will probably be in our hearts perpetually,” Syfy mentioned in an announcement.
The sequence, which relies on Grossman’s novels of the identical identify, returned for its fifth and ultimate season in January 2020. Search for the sequence finale in April.
The Magicians season 5 forged contains Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer time Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Eihhorn.
In an interview with TVInsider, McNamara and Gamble mentioned they’d a sense this might be the top of the street and deliberate an ending accordingly. A search to search out the present a brand new dwelling did not yield any outcomes.
“I might say Sera can most likely communicate to that extra succinctly and straight than I can as a result of she and Henry Alonso Myers wrote the season finale,” McNamara mentioned. “All of us clearly pitched in on the story stage, however my huge contribution was writing the insane musical episode that comes proper earlier than the season finale.”
The Magicians is simply the most recent present to name it quits throughout the 2019-2020 TV season. Quite a lot of fan-favorite reveals from Schitt’s Creek to Hawaii 5-0 are additionally saying farewell to legions of viewers. Get the most recent scoop on all of the ending and renewed reveals in our helpful information.
The sequence airs Wednesdays, 10 p.m. on Syfy.
(E! and Syfy are each a part of the NBCUniversal household.)
