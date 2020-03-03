the-foote-files:-tommy-roe

(CBS 11) – Tommy Roe (born Could 9, 1942 in Atlanta, Georgia) is an American pop/rock/bubblegum singer/songwriter going again to 1958.

From 1962-1971, he charted eleven instances on the Billboard Sizzling 100, with six of these within the high 10 and two #1 hits: “Sheila” in 1962 (his first one to chart) and “Dizzy” in 1969.

Right this moment’s music being featured could be his final one to chart within the high 10.

American pop singer Tommy Roe, circa 1965. (Photograph by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Photos)

“Jam Up Jelly Tight,” written by Roe and Freddy Weller, produced by Steve Barri, was launched on the ABC Information label in November 1969 and received all the way in which to #eight within the U.S.

It reached #5 in Canada and Australia.

The title is definitely a southern saying to explain issues that have been going nicely or to explain a reasonably woman.

The music runs 2:23. Take pleasure in!