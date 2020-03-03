‘the-bachelor’s-kelley-reveals-what-she-did-instead-of-watching-‘wta’-after-she-wasn’t-at-reunion

Kelley Flanagan was mysteriously lacking from the ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ particular on March 2, and he or she seemingly threw a bit of shade on the present by making some extent NOT to observe the reunion whereas it aired.

Followers have been left utterly puzzled as to why Kelley Flanagan, who completed in fifth place on season 24 of The Bachelor, was lacking from the Ladies Inform All reunion present on March 2. Greater than 15 of the opposite girls from Peter Weber’s season have been on the particular, together with women who have been eradicated on the FIRST night time. So, it was fairly baffling to see that Kelley, whose relationship with Peter lasted fairly lengthy, comparatively, was M.I.A., with no clarification given. Properly, Kelley has but to disclose why she wasn’t on the Ladies Inform All taping in Feb., however she did make it clear that she wasn’t watching the particular when it aired on March 2.

So, the place was she as an alternative? At a monster truck rally! The fan-favorite legal professional posted a mirror selfie of herself gearing as much as attend the hardcore occasion, after which shared a number of movies and pictures from inside the world. She seemed like she was having a blast, and didn’t appear to be bothered by no matter was occurring on Ladies Inform All. “LOLOL Kelley is at a Monster Truck show instead of watching the Women Tell All,” one fan tweeted, which Kelley re-posted. “Never change, @KelleyFlanagan.” She additionally re-tweeted a sarcastic message from Nick Viall, which learn, “Kelley is currently winning Women Tell All.”

It’s nonetheless unclear why Kelley wasn’t at Ladies Inform All. The truth is, her Instagram web page reveals that she was in Los Angeles on the weekend that the particular was filmed, and that she frolicked with a number of of the ladies from the forged throughout her journey. HollywoodLife reached out to ABC for remark, however didn’t hear again.

Kelley had an fascinating journey on The Bachelor, as she truly met Peter in a lodge foyer earlier than filming started. They reunited on the present, and had an instantaneous (re)connection. Nonetheless, Peter’s relationships with among the different girls started progressing, whereas issues with Kelley got here to a standstill. He wound up eliminating her after a three-on-one date with Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller throughout week 7.

Now, simply Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett are left, and Peter’s journey will come to an finish throughout the present’s March 9 and March 10 finale. It’s shaping as much as be QUITE a finale, as Chris Harrison revealed that even Peter doesn’t know the way issues will finish.