the-bachelor’s-alexa-caves-and-jasmine-nguyen-clear-up-romance-rumors

The Bachelor‘s Jasmine Nguyen and Alexa Caves are setting the document straight on these relationship rumors.
The contestants from Peter Weber‘s season sparked relationship hypothesis after Nguyen posted a photograph of the dynamic duo on Instagram.
“Spoiler: We did discover love in any case,” the consumer relations supervisor from Texas captioned the pic.
Fellow franchise star Clay Harbor additionally posted photos of the season 24 celebs hanging out.
“My favourite #BachelorNation couple,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote alongside one of many pictures.
However on Tuesday, Caves made it clear the 2 aren’t relationship.
“I wasn’t going to handle this as a result of I believed it could simply blow over, however I see now I am getting loads of questions and the story appears to be getting greater,” the esthetician from Chicago wrote in a word by way of Instagram Tales. “We do not need to mislead anybody. Jay and I aren’t relationship. She’s one in every of my greatest pals. I am sorry to get your hopes up! That will be a fantastic story. She actually simply thought that was a cute caption and did not suppose a lot of it. Jay is gorgeous, sort, right down to earth and really straight. Here is to our friendship @_jasminenguyen.”
Caves and Nguyen had been each eradicated throughout week three of the present.
Caves just lately shared she obtained loads of questions from viewers about her sexuality.
“The quantity of those who ask me about my sexuality in my DM’s is loopy. LOL. I have been getting it for the reason that first episode. It’s by far the query I get requested probably the most. I see the tweets too,” she wrote by way of Instagram Tales in January, per a screenshot shared by Individuals. “I am fluid. I have been with girls and I have been with males. I am open-minded. To me, this actually is not an enormous deal. Individuals in my life know this about me. However I believed that I might share this as a result of some persons are curious and I am not ashamed of who I’m. I simply do my thang.”
Weber’s journey to search out love is not over but. To see how his season ends, followers can tune watch The Bachelor on ABC.
