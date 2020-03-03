the-bachelor-finale-sneak-peek-has-lots-of-tears-and-kissing-with-kangaroos

Bachelor Nation positive loves speaking in extremes, particularly round finales.
“I can truthfully say this is likely one of the most sudden and sophisticated endings now we have ever seen,” Chris Harrison declares concerning the season finale of Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor.
We have heard that earlier than.
“I’m in all probability in one of many hardest conditions I’ve ever been in in my total life. I am so emotionally drained proper now. My coronary heart is actually break up between two ladies,” Peter says within the sneak peek.
Pilot Pete and the ultimate two ladies headed Down Beneath for The Bachelor finale. Meaning cute child animals and tears. In fact there are tears.
I see precisely what I’ve in entrance of me, and it is essentially the most excellent lady,” Peter says to Hannah Ann Sluss whereas cradling kangaroos. They even make out in entrance of the animals as a result of why not, proper?
“There is not any query that I am in love with Hannah Ann,” Peter says. “I may see it being her and me ultimately. I actually may. However I feel it is apparent how badly I wish to have Madi in my life perpetually as effectively. I’m in love together with her.”
Properly, Peter will get some assist from his dad and mom as they query each Hannah Ann and Madison Prewett.
Naturally, a twist is coming. The video above options Peter tearfully apologizing to one in all them. “I am so sorry. From the underside of my coronary heart, I am so sorry,” he says by tears.
And it would not be a finale sneak peek with out Peter’s mother crying, “Carry her dwelling.”
The Bachelor finale begins Monday, March 9 at eight p.m. on ABC.
