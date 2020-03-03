the-2020-hollywoodlife-fitness-&-health-awards:-when-&-where-you-can-see-the-winners

The second annual HollywoodLife Health & Well being Awards are formally right here & we tapped into all issues health to provide the record of the highest trainers, exercises, equipment & extra, which yow will discover out about beneath!

With 2020 in full swing and spring across the nook, it’s the right time to provide the second annual HollywoodLife Health & Well being Awards! These previous few months now we have tapped into movie star trainers, exercises, apps, clothes, equipment, and extra, to provide you our record of the perfect leaders in health and well being.

This yr, we rounded up the highest gym-bag necessities that everybody ought to carry with them to a exercise. Included on this record are a weightless dry shampoo, a miniature deodorant which you can apply anytime, anyplace, a mini razor that doesn’t require shaving cream (merely moist it and shave away!), a hydrating face mist, a journey measurement hairdryer, and a lot extra. We’ve additionally included a food plan and snack part which incorporates protein powder and different deliciously wholesome goodies.

We interviewed among the prime movie star trainers whose shoppers embrace the Kim Kardashian and your complete KarJenner clan, Gwyneth Paltrow, and extra. Plus, not solely do now we have the within scoop from celeb trainers, now we have picked out the highest exercise courses that the celeb set has tried and beloved.

Exercise garments have been large this yr and we pulled collectively among the greatest attire together with leggings and sports activities bras that not solely assist with efficiency but in addition make you look your greatest. We’re launching the awards on March three and might be working them on daily basis till March 6, so make sure to be looking out for all the greatest in health and well being!