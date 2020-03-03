team-bunty-aur-babli-2-wrap-up-the-abu-dhabi-schedule-of-the-film

Bunty Aur Babli starring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji went on to be an enormous hit on the box-office together with incomes first rate critiques from critics. Now, the makers are carrying ahead the franchise with some thrilling new additions within the type of Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Whereas the primary installment was totally shot in India and was based mostly on a pair who transfer to Mumbai to realize their desires however find yourself turning into conmen. The movie additionally had Amitabh Bachchan in a vital position. The plot for the sequel nonetheless stays a thriller as of but. At the moment, the makers shared an image from the units of the movie after wrapping up the Abu Dhabi schedule. Within the image, we will see the main forged of the movie smiling away as they pose collectively.

Followers are tremendous excited to observe Saif and Rani re-create a few of their Hum Tum magic on display screen as soon as once more. The recent pairing of Siddhant and Sharvari too is one thing the viewers should be careful for.