taylor-swift-sends-her-love-to-those-affected-by-the-deadly-nashville-tornado

Many followers know that Nashville is close to and pricey to Taylor Swift‘s coronary heart, which is why she’s sending all of her like to these affected by the devastating twister that hit early Tuesday morning.
Upon listening to in regards to the information, the 30-year-old songstress took to social media to share a heartfelt message together with her thousands and thousands of followers.
“My coronary heart is with everybody in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados,” she expressed on Twitter and Instagram Tales. “Sending you my love and prayers.”
As many followers know, the Lover star launched her nation music profession in Nashville, and just about grew up there after transferring to the town at 14 years previous.
She additionally owns two properties in Nashville nevertheless, it is unclear if Swift’s residences have been affected by the twister—which has left hundreds of households and companies with out energy, in response to NBC Information.
Furthermore, the outlet stories a number of individuals have been injured and a minimum of 22 individuals have been killed.
The outlet additionally reported that the downtown and east precincts have been primarily impacted essentially the most by the twister, and it marks the second extra lethal twister in Tennessee historical past.
Together with Taylor’s heartwarming message, many different celebrities, who reside or have lived in Nashville, have spoken out in regards to the devastating twister.
“Me and my fam are secure however many buddies aren’t so fortunate,” Kacey Musgraves shared. “We did reside proper in one of many worst hit spots a matter of months in the past. It is so loopy. I am so nervous to search out out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. I am gonna assist in any method I can.”
Dolly Parton mentioned, “Praying for all these affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my coronary heart is very with the households who misplaced family members. We’re all with you.”
“Enthusiastic about my residence and household in Nashville and the way lucky I’m that my place and family members have remained secure in these lethal tornados [sic],” Miley Cyrus expressed. “My coronary heart is damaged for my residence state. A lot loss and harm.”
She added, “We’re #NashvilleStrong and can rebuild collectively! Comply with @happyhippiefdn for updates on shelter and methods to get lively! I’m receiving data simply as quick as everybody else at this level so keep tuned and we are going to share data as rapidly as doable!”
Throughout an look on Tuesday’s episode of the At the moment present, Carrie Underwood shared that her household was secure. Nonetheless, she defined her husband, Mike Fisher, and youngsters’ scary evening.
“He mentioned he needed to go upstairs at like 2 a.m. and seize the boys and brought them all the way down to… we now have a little bit secure room in our home,” she defined on the present. “I guess everyone was crying.”
