taylor-swift-sends-her-love-to-those-affected-by-the-deadly-nashville-tornado

Many followers know that Nashville is close to and pricey to Taylor Swift‘s coronary heart, which is why she’s sending all of her like to these affected by the devastating twister that hit early Tuesday morning.

Upon listening to in regards to the information, the 30-year-old songstress took to social media to share a heartfelt message together with her thousands and thousands of followers.

“My coronary heart is with everybody in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados,” she expressed on Twitter and Instagram Tales. “Sending you my love and prayers.”

As many followers know, the Lover star launched her nation music profession in Nashville, and just about grew up there after transferring to the town at 14 years previous.

She additionally owns two properties in Nashville nevertheless, it is unclear if Swift’s residences have been affected by the twister—which has left hundreds of households and companies with out energy, in response to NBC Information.

Furthermore, the outlet stories a number of individuals have been injured and a minimum of 22 individuals have been killed.