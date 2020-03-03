target’s-4q-results-top-estimates,-but-revenue-falls-short

NEW YORK (AP) — Goal is reporting sturdy fourth-quarter income, although its gross sales have been a wanting expectations in the course of the essential vacation buying season.

It joins a string of different retailers, together with Walmart, with disappointing gross sales throughout a shortened vacation season.

Goal did ship its 11th consecutive quarter of comparable-store gross sales development.

Goal additionally put out its annual revenue projections. The underside of the vary is a bit of decrease than traders have been anticipating and shares headed decrease earlier than the opening bell Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2020 The Related Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)