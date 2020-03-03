tan-france-reveals-what-queer-eye-super-fan-joaquin-phoenix-told-him-on-oscars-night

Joaquin Phoenix is a Queer Eye fan. Are you able to consider?

On Tuesday morning, Tan France swung by Pop of the Morning and revealed that, not lengthy after successful his Oscar, Phoenix needed to debate the hit Netflix present. In line with the Queer Eye vogue professional, he had an opportunity run-in with the Joker actor on the Vainness Truthful Oscars celebration.

“Joaquin had simply gained his Oscar and he needed to speak to me and hang around with me,” France mentioned with regard to this “pinch me” second. “He loved the Japanese episodes…he had watched them earlier on that day.”

Though France did not anticipate Phoenix to be a fan of the present, he mentioned it was a “pretty” factor to be taught. It is protected to say that the Queer Eye stars, together with France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, had fairly the memorable Oscars expertise.

As E! readers absolutely know, the fab 5 served because the fab hosts for the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Basis Academy Awards Viewing Celebration.