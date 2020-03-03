tamra-judge-&-vicki-gunvalson-appear-to-be-filming-new-show-after-rhoc-exit

Simply over a month after Actual Housewives of Orange County veterans Tamra Choose and Vicki Gunvalson revealed that they have been leaving the Bravo collection after 12 seasons and 14 seasons, respectively, the duo is again in entrance of cameras. Each Choose and Gunvalson posted the identical image on Instagram over the weekend that featured the 2 filming a brand new TV collection, and followers are dying to know what’s happening.

“They’re having fun,” a supply near RHOC alums advised Folks journal. “They were approached to do a new show together. They’ve been friends for a very long time, so they have a lot of history. And there’s interest from fans in seeing them on screen again. It felt like the right move.”

The insider added that Choose and Gunvalson’s new present isn’t linked to Actual Housewives, and is as an alternative “something new.” They defined that the pair spent greater than a decade working for Bravo and they’re each grateful for that have, however they’re excited to maneuver on.

When Choose posted the pic on her Instagram web page – which featured the CUT Health proprietor sitting in her kitchen and ingesting wine with Gunvalson in entrance of a digicam – she wrote within the caption, “Life after Housewives.” Choose additionally mentioned in a video on her Instagram Story that identical to that, she’s again on the horse.

In Gunvalson’s publish of the identical photograph, the OG of the OC wrote in her caption, “Can’t keep us down.” Her fiance, Steve Lodge, additionally posted the pic and wrote that Gunvalson and Choose have been an inspiration, including the hashtag #thenextbigthing.

When she advised followers that she was leaving RHOC after 14 seasons, Gunvalson revealed that she had new tasks within the works which included a brand new podcast titled Whoop It Up with Vicki. She advised followers on the time that she hoped they might be a part of her in a brand new journey.

When Choose introduced her exit from RHOC hours after Gunvalson, it was revealed that producers had invited her again as a good friend of the present for 3 episodes at a fee of $20,000 per episode. That was a drastic pay minimize from her almost $1 million wage as a full-timer.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” she mentioned on the time. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

As for the brand new present, no particulars have been launched. Nevertheless, followers seen that the third member of Tres Amigas, Shannon Beador, was nowhere to be discovered when Choose and Gunvalson have been filming their new undertaking. Lately, Choose unfollowed Beador on Instagram, and followers are questioning what went down between them.

There have additionally been studies that Gunvalson and Choose have a non-compete clause of their contracts that might require them to keep away from being a part of one other TV present for one 12 months after leaving RHOC. Nevertheless, an insider mentioned that they might get particular permission from Bravo to movie one thing new.



Put up Views:

0





